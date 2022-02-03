Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Rocketlane retains the Personal Data collected where an ongoing legitimate business requires retention of such Personal Data. In the absence of a need to retain Personal Data mentioned in point 1 above, Rocketlane will either delete or aggregate it or, if this is not possible then Rocketlane will securely store your Personal Data and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Upon termination of the customer's Rocketlane Account, Rocketlane may delete all Customer Data, including Personal Data in accordance with the procedure set forth in the Terms. This requirement shall not apply to the extent that Rocketlane is permitted by applicable law to retain some or all of the Personal Data, in which event Rocketlane shall isolate and protect the Personal Data from any further processing except to the extent as required by such law.

Règle de stockage des données Rocketlane encrypts data at rest using a variety of tools including (but not limited to): 1. Utilizing managed databases by infrastructure providers which have options to encrypt data at rest. In these cases, encryption keys are managed by the infrastructure provider. 2. Utilizing the infrastructure provider's option to encrypt the underlying storage of the assets that persist data. Again, encryption keys are managed by the infrastructure provider. This policy applies to all systems and networks that store critical data(including cloud-hosted vendor services, endpoints, production networks, cloud assets, etc. used in delivering Rocketlane’s services) . This may also include third-party systems that support the business of Rocketlane.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no