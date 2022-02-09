Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Screeb will retain Customer data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Data of inactive users are removed automatically after 3 years.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

Règle de stockage des données Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

Site(s) de centre de données France

Détails sur l’hébergement des données See the full privacy policy here: https://screeb.app/security-privacy/ Postgresql with Master/Slave replication. Daily backups with 1-week retention.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données OVH + Scaleway

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no