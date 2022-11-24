Règle de conservation des données
We keep your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which we retain information depends on the purposes for which we collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws. For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Règle de stockage des données
For the Slack app, Alation stores the customer’s unique identifier when they connect to the Alation Catalog. If a customer logs out from the Slack app that identifier is removed from all Alation devices. For data about customer usage and search of the Alation Catalog that they have subscribed to, if a contract is ended, the data is permanently deleted. Alation does not archive, remove, or store customer data elsewhere.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no