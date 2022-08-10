Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Inclusive Bot will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Inclusive Bot removes all user data on request. In addition to a periodic removal of inactive accounts (no activity in the past 3 years). This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Règle de stockage des données Inclusive Bot securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.