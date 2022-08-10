No more non-inclusive language in the workplace!
Inclusive Bot helps you create an inclusive environment, build a sense of belonging in your team and break the bias (especially the unconscious one).Why do you need Inclusive Bot?
An inclusive team is an engaged one. An engaged team is a happy and productive one.
Inclusive Bot encourages your team to use inclusive language in the workplace in a very seamless and calm way.
:brain: The most advanced bot
- Detects non-inclusive language based on an exclusive dictionary of thousands of expressions. And it's always growing.
- Covers many categories of non-inclusive language: Gender, Race and Ethnicity, Mental Health, Sexual Orientation, Dis/Ability, Age, Microaggression, Violence, Appearance, Addiction, Socioeconomic Status, Religion...
- Uses AI to understand the context of the message, to avoid being spammy.
- Uses AI to detect toxic messages (containing insults, obscene, disrespectful tone of voice, NSFW...).
- Suggests inclusive alternatives.
- [Optional] Adds a reaction (:rainbow: by default) to the flagged message to let the team know that the user was notified.
:blush: Friendly
- The users are notified privately to avoid public shaming.
- The user is thanked and the reaction is removed when they fix their message.
- If the bot was mistaken, the user is able to report a false positive and their message will be ignored by the bot (this also helps the AI to learn and be more accurate in the future).
:bar_chart: Insightful
Inclusive Bot analyzes anonymously-collected data to generate reports and insights on the status of inclusive language in your workspace, and helps you determine which areas need more work.
:art: Customizable
Because not all teams are in the same phase of their journey to promote inclusive language, Inclusive Bot allows you to:
- Ignore expressions: Some teams are not yet ready to give up on some expressions (industry jargon, tool names...). For that reason, you can easily tell Inclusive Bot which expressions it should stop flagging.
- Add new expressions: If you think an expression is missing in our dictionary, you can easily add it.
- Disable or enable some language categories.
- Change or disable the reaction emoji.
:office: Ready for large organizations
- Inclusive Bot can analyze millions of messages a day.
- Provides a Channels Management tool, which allows you to add or remove the bot from channels, in bulk.
:lock: Secure and private
- Inclusive Bot doesn't save your data anywhere, it analyzes the messages on the fly without storing them.
- Inclusive Bot doesn't have access to your private messages, it can only read the messages posted in the channels where it has been explicitly added.What makes Inclusive Bot better than Slackbot's Custom Responses?
- Inclusive Bot is powered by cutting-edge technology to make it context-aware (for example, it doesn't flag your message if you were just quoting somebody).
- Gently notifies the user privately to avoid public shaming.
- You don't have to maintain your list of non-inclusive language, Inclusive Bot has its own extensive dictionary which is updated regularly (it goes far beyond "Hey guys"/"Hey gals" expressions).
- Inclusive Bot is a friendly bot whose goal is to create an inclusive environment, and not to punish people.
- Inclusive Bot is continuously consulting DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) leaders and activists supporting the project, the bot is just getting better over time.Pricing
Inclusive Bot offers a 14-day free trial (contact us if you need more time) — no credit card required.
After the free trial you can pick the paid plan that works best for you. See our Pricing page
.Support
If you have any questions, feedback or just want to say Hi, we will be happy to hear from you at contact@inclusivebot.comIt's worth noting that Slack does not determine what content is flagged. This functionality is completely handled by Inclusive Bot.