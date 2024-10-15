Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données The users can request to remove their data by going to their Settings -> General page, and click on "Delete Account", this lets the users delete data associated with them. Relay.app will confirm the user is owner of the data then deletes all of their data from the database. The users have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain their Personal Data to provide them with the Services or complete a transaction or other action they have requested. If their deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny their deletion request.

Règle de stockage des données The users' data is stored using industry standard encryption on well established providers. We are also SOC2 Type II certified; read more at https://www.relay.app/security.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud, primarily AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.relay.app/subprocessors

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace are not permitted to use customer data for model training purposes or to retain or use it beyond the scope of the processing the users' requests. Users are explicitly requesting to use an LLM in our app.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace operate in the US