Règle de conservation des données
We retain personal data only for as long as is necessary to achieve the purposes for which they were collected or as provided by law. Retention periods depend on the type of specific information. According to the requirements of the legislation, the data on our commercial activity are kept for a maximum period of 10 years.
Please contact us in the above ways if you are interested in the retention period for a specific type of information.
https://3veta.com/legal/privacy-notice/
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
When processing personal data in relation to our commercial activity, Threevita Ltd. conscientiously applies the statutory rules for exercising the rights of data subjects. As a data subject, you have the right to request:
1. to be provided with access to your personal data, while respecting the rights of third parties;
2. the removal of inaccurate personal data (including the right to fill in incomplete personal data);
3. the deletion of personal data. Applicable only in the following cases:
- the personal data are no longer necessary for the purposes for which they were processed;
- you have withdrawn your consent and there is no other reason for their processing;
- you object to processing based on our legitimate interests and we cannot prove that our interests take precedence over your rights;
- the personal data have been processed illegally;
- deletion is necessary to comply with a legal obligation under Union law or the law of a Member State that applies to the data controller.
4. the limitation of the processing of personal data only to storage when:
- the accuracy of the personal data is disputed;
- the processing is illegal, but you object to the deletion of the personal data;
- we no longer require the personal data, but you still need it to create, exercise or defend a legal claim;
5. the withdrawal of your consent at any time;
https://3veta.com/legal/privacy-notice/
Règle de stockage des données
Customer data is securely stored and encrypted using the latest best practices. Our data servers are located in the EU.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs