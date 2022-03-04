Zight Screen Recorder

Règle de stockage des données

Individuals across the globe, including the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Brazil, have certain statutory rights in relation to their personal data. Subject to any exemptions provided by law, you may have the right to request access to information, as well as to seek to update, delete or correct this information. You can usually do this using the settings and tools provided in your account. If you cannot use the settings and tools, contact the Customer who controls your workspace for additional access and assistance or you may find more details to contact us on our support page about account deletion. CloudApp will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services plan, Customer may be able to customize its retention settings and apply those customized settings at the Workspace level.