Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Grain customers maintain complete data control and can easily delete individual recordings via the Grain application. At any point, customers can also request the removal of all data, which is held until deletion is initiated by the user. Once requested, data is permanently deleted after a 30-day period.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Upon termination of contract or subscription, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All data flagged for deletion is removed from operational Grain infrastructure within 7 days and within 21 days from database backups.

Règle de stockage des données All data is encrypted-at-rest using industry standard 256-bit AES. Backups are retained for 20 days in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes