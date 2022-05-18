LoudDoc is the simplest way to share professional, personal and persuasive marketing, sales, and communications collateral with clients and coworkers. LoudDoc makes it easy to narrate, with voice or video, each page of your document, presentation, or PDF. This helps reduce reader confusion, keeps your reader focused on what's important, and makes your content much more engaging and personal. You'll add your document (PDF, DOC, or Presentation file) to your LoudDoc account, video or voice record on any page, then share it with anyone, on any device, with a simple link. With per page analytics, you'll know instantly when your LoudDoc has been viewed with real time notifications. Go further by adding interactive call to action buttons, act as a personal guide by narrating pages, and add your logo and domain to build trust in your shared content. With LoudDoc, it's about bringing your document to life, making it easily accessible in the digital channels where your customers hang out, and the confidence to know your customer always has the latest version. The LoudDoc app for Slack keeps everyone in the loop by allowing users to post their LoudDoc into any channel/DM using the slash command: /louddoc Choose the LoudDoc to add and we'll unfurl a cover image, title, and link to your booklet. You can also publish your LoudDoc to a Slack channel directly from the share tab within your LoudDoc account. For help try: /louddoc help