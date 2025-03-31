Rosters & Rotations

Règle de conservation des données
Non-personally-identifiable data:
change1t may collect non-personally-identifiable data such as website analytics or product analytics
change1t will not facilitate the merging of personally-identifiable information with non-personally identifiable information.
Personally-Identifiable Information
change1t may collect personally-identifiable data such as email address.
Reasons may include:
-To provide our Services. For example, to set up and maintain your account, provide customer service, process payments and orders, and verify user information.
- To ensure quality, maintain safety, and improve our Services. For example, by providing automatic upgrades and new versions of our Services. Or, for example, by monitoring and analyzing how users interact with our Services so we can create new features that we think our users will enjoy and that will help them create and manage websites more efficiently or make our Services easier to use.
-To place and manage ads in our advertising program.
-To market our Services and measure, gauge, and improve the effectiveness of our marketing. For example, by targeting our marketing messages to groups of our users (like those who have a particular plan with us or have been users for a certain length of time), advertising our Services, analyzing the results of our marketing campaigns (like how many people purchased a paid plan after receiving a marketing message), and understanding and forecasting user retention.
-To protect our Services, our users, and the public. For example, by detecting security incidents; detecting and protecting against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity; fighting spam; complying with our legal obligations; and protecting the rights and property of change1t and others, which may result in us, for example, declining a transaction or terminating Services.
-To fix problems with our Services. For example, by monitoring, debugging, repairing, and preventing issues.
-To customize the user experience. For example, to personalize your experience by serving you relevant notifications and advertisements for our Services
-To communicate with you. For example, by emailing you to ask for your feedback, share tips for getting the most out of our products, or keep you up to date on change1t; texting you to verify your payment; or calling you to share offers and promotions that we think will be of interest to you.
If you don’t want to hear from us or you would like your data to be archived or removed, you can request this at any time by emailing us at sam@change1t.com.
Sharing Information
We share information about you in limited circumstances, and with appropriate safeguards on your privacy.We have a policy that we do not sell our users' data. We aren't a data broker, we don't sell your personal information to data brokers, and we don't sell your information to other companies that want to spam you with marketing emails.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you don’t want to hear from us or you would like your data to be archived, transferred or removed, you can request this at any time by emailing us at sam@change1t.com.
- We are thoughtful about the personal information we ask you to provide and the personal information that we collect about you through the operation of our services.
- We store personal information for only as long as we have a reason to keep it.
- We aim for full transparency on how we gather, use, and share your personal information.
- We are willing to delete any accounts or data as requested
Règle de stockage des données
How Long We Keep Information
We generally discard information about you when it’s no longer needed for the purposes for which we collect and use it.
Security
While no online service is 100% secure, we work very hard to protect information about you against unauthorized access, use, alteration, or destruction, and take reasonable measures to do so. We monitor our Services for potential vulnerabilities and attacks.
- We are thoughtful about the personal information we ask you to provide and the personal information that we collect about you through the operation of our services.- We store personal information for only as long as we have a reason to keep it.- We aim to make it as simple as possible for you to control what information we have access to. - We aim for full transparency on how we gather, use, and share your personal information.- We are willing to delete any accounts or data as requested
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Render
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no