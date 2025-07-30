Règle de conservation des données
Canopact retains Customer Data only where necessary to provide its services and only for as long as a customer is an existing Canopact user. We securely retain basic data, including Slack usernames, Slack profile images, email addresses and Slack workspace names for existing users. We only retain message data when a post is scheduled to be sent via Canopact’s app. Once posted, Canopact doesn’t retain the message data. We only retain the title/ heading and date/ time of the post for the customer’s benefit to track analytics.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
When a workspace administrator deletes the Canopact app, all Customer data obtained from the customer’s Slack workspace is deleted in accordance with the applicable laws (e.g., UK-GDPR, EU-GDPR). When data is deleted by Canopact, it is permanently deleted (as opposed to soft deleted). Canopact would only retain Customer Data for previous customers where we are legally required to do so.
Règle de stockage des données
Canopact uses Render, which is a secure hosting platform for our servers (servers located in Germany). Render uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) provided by Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL to encrypt data at rest and during transfer, using 256-bit encryption. Render provides fully managed TLS certificates and redirects all HTTP requests to HTTPS so that users’ security is never compromised. Canopact’s servers support TLS v1.2 and above, providing secure communications over our network. Render also backs up Canopact’s PostgreSQL databases on a daily basis to prevent data loss, retaining all backups for at least 7 days.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Refer to Data Storage policy above. For list of sub-processors, refer to the table at the end of the Privacy & Security Policy.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Render
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no