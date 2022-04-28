Thinkladder - Grow a little every day. • Mental wellbeing directly impacts on happiness, engagement and performance • Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is proven to help improve mental wellbeing. • Drawing on CBT, we aim to help you and your team to team to grow in self-awareness and discover meaningful Insights. ---What can you do with this app? This app is a self-awareness experience that can help you to uncover unconscious beliefs that may be holding you back, and discover fresh Insights to elevate your perspective.How does it work? Open the App Home. Choose a 'Theme' to explore, find 'Symptoms' you relate to, discover potentially 'Limiting Beliefs' and challenge yourself with new 'Insights'. Then set Reminders to receive your Insights via Slack messages at those times when you most want to be reminded of them.Themes: A selection of our team oriented Themes from our Mobile app are now available for you to explore in this Slack app including: •Asking for Help •Change •Correction & Criticism •Decision Making •Missing Deadlines •Stress •Workplace (and more).--- Find out more at: https://www.thinkladder.com/slack-insight-finder/
Thinkladder Insight Finder pourra voir :
Thinkladder Insight Finder pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
We retain Personal Data for only for as long as is required for providing the services and the purposes outlined in these Terms and Conditions, for providing the services and for fulfilling our legal obligations.
Please refer to our website at the URL below for our full terms including relevant definitions. http://www.thinkladder.com/terms
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We provide self-service tools for users to remove Personal Data and Usage Data from our mobile apps and Slack apps. Users may also request assistance with removing their Personal Data and Usage Data by emailing privacy@thinkladder.com.
Please refer to our website at the URL below for our full terms including relevant definitions. http://www.thinkladder.com/terms
Règle de stockage des données
We strive to protect data in line with current commercial practices including the use of encryption schemes where appropriate. However, no method of data transfer and storage is infallible and we cannot guarantee its absolute security.
Please refer to our website at the URL below for our full terms including relevant definitions. http://www.thinkladder.com/terms
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
In general, when someone contacts our privacy@thinkladder.com or support@thinkladder.com with a request to delete data we explain the procedure for self-service data deletion.
If the user specifically requests Thinkladder’s assistance to delete their data, we verify the request. For mobile app users this involves an email confirmation flow. For Slack users this involves opening their profile to confirm their UXXXXXXX member ID and then using this app to save an Insight for a specific date and time. Following verification of the request we internally escalate the verified request for deletion. Once the verified request has been reviewed and the deletion confirmed by the escalation point we notify the user that the deletion has been completed as requested.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@thinkladder.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)