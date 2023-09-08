Règle de conservation des données
Our Data retention as per our terms are that Company (Factors.AI) will delete or return all Customer Data upon request. Upon cessation or termination of the Company’s relationship with Customer, either by the Company or the Customer, the Company has no obligation to store any Customer Data and will delete Customer Data in its possession within a period of ninety (90) days from the date of termination of the Customer’s Account. This requirement shall not apply to the extent that the Company is mandated by applicable law to retain some or all of the Customer Data or retention of Customer Data is required for the defence of legal claims, in which event the Company shall isolate and protect the Customer Data from any further Processing.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Our data archival / removal policy is that we periodically perform a complete backup of all critical data stored by us.
If a database instance is intentionally deleted by Slashbit Inc staff in order to achieve a business
objective, all associated backups should also be deleted. Database backups may only be deleted by
System administrators of our infrastructure account. Backups should be periodically restored and tested.
Règle de stockage des données
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted on Google Cloud Platform
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no