Règle de conservation des données
Archie doesn't store any user data taken from the integration for Slack. Visit our Privacy Policy for more details
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
User data collected in our Web and Mobile Application is kept until an individual requests to have it deleted. After a request is received, we commit to remove the individual data within 30 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Archie uses MongoDB Atlas to deliver its database group to GCP. It is hosted by data centers that have received the highest level of accreditation, such as ISO 27001 and SOC 2. Visit GCP Security and GCP Compliance for additional information on compliance.
All application servers are located in Canada, however, they may be accessed from anywhere in the world over the internet. Archie's CDN provides static materials (such as web page stylesheets and profile photos) from servers all over the world, but it never touches critical client information.
Data is backed up every 6 hours and stored in the GCP data center, which is located off-site. The physical security of these sites is overseen by GCP, and who gets access is strictly controlled by Atlas. We save backups for a year, after which the data becomes absolutely unusable.
To maintain a high-security level, servers are maintained on a regular basis. Vulnerabilities are tracked by a combination of automatic mailing lists and real-time monitoring of vital systems.
Site(s) de centre de données
Canada
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted on GCP (through Mongo Atlas)
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no