TechSmith Snagit is a powerful screen capture and recording tool that makes it easier than ever to collect and share information anywhere…including Slack! With intuitive editing features and access to a library of templates, anyone can transform simple captures into professional-quality images, GIFs, and videos. Share information like never before
Snagit lets you quickly capture your screen and camera at the same time and instantly share your video anywhere. Give status updates, deliver feedback, or demonstrate a process without a meeting, call, or long email.
With the Snagit app for Slack, you have two great options for connecting with people in your workspace:
1. From Snagit, post your video, image, or GIF directly
to a Slack channel or DM using the Share dropdown button.
2. New with Snagit 2023! Crank up your async collaboration and skip the meetings by sharing a link to your video, image, or GIF
instead. Your team can preview the media right in your channel or DM…and then click through to connect with your ideas and move work forward by adding comments and simple markup right on top of your media.
(Both of these options require your Slack App Manager to approve the Snagit app, if your workspace has app approvals enabled.)Bring your ideas to life
Adding context to your screen captures is a breeze with Snagit's full suite of easy-to-use editing tools. Redact sensitive information, rearrange objects, and even draw on your screen while you record a video.Work and share from anywhere
Snagit's cloud library helps you keep your captures organized and accessible from multiple devices. Instantly share your images, videos, and GIFs via the apps you already use every day. Key Features:
* Screen Draw
* Picture-in-Picture video
* One-click share a link
* Create video from images
* Encourage team conversationAdditional Security Information
This app requests security permissions for the following workflows:
To display a preview for media pasted into Slack, this requires:
* The app Snagit "links:read," "links:write," and "links.embed:write" scopes to view app.screencast.com
URLs in messages and send our app notifications when these links are pasted.
* Installing user "links:read," "links:write," and "links.embed:write" scopes to show previews for app.screencast.com
URLs in messages.
To share to Slack from Snagit, this requires:
* Installing user "identity" scope to access their basic slack identity information.
* Installing user "users.profile:read," "channels:read," "mpim:read," "im:read," and "groups:read" scopes to access information about your personal slack environment to list available sharing destinations.
* Installing user "files:write" scope to write files to the Slack workspace.