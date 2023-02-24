Multiplayer

Règle de conservation des données
We generally retain your personal information only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. This will generally be for the duration of time you interact with us, however, there may be situations where we retain your personal information for a longer or shorter period.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data that is no longer needed for legal or business purposes will be removed from our systems. The IT department will identify the data to be removed and the appropriate method of removal. Data removal will be carried out in a secure and confidential manner, using methods such as shredding, degaussing, or secure erasure.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored securely in a encrypted database and the access is restricted to authorized personnel. Data that is no longer required must be disposed of in a secure and confidential manner, using methods such as shredding, degaussing, or secure erasure.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no