When an Administrator adds DiversityBot to your chat platform (e.g. Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord), we only collect information necessary for our Services to function. Here is what we collect and why: 1. The names and URLs of chat platforms you use with DiversityBot. - Used to display names in the product, identify your platform for support, and associate information about your platform to itself. 2. The name of the Community associated with your DiversityBot installation 3. The number of people in your Community - We use this to charge you appropriately for our Product 4. The full name and email address of Administrators - If you are an Administrator, we may use your email to contact you regarding your product usage. This includes things like billing, troubleshooting and onboarding. We strive to send as little email possible. For Slack channels that you add DiversityBot to, we capture messages sent by your Community members within these channels (and only within these channels). In order to operate, maintain, and provide to you the features and functionality of our Service we only collect necessary information related to messages, including the message contents, timestamp, giver, receiver, and where the message was located (i.e. channel name, chat platform, etc.). The contents of these messages are not stored in a storage (i.e. in a database). Messages are processed by the application and immediately discarded.

Règle de stockage des données

Your information will not be sold, exchanged, transferred, or given to any other company for any reason whatsoever, without your consent, other than for the express purpose of delivering the Services requested. We do not sell, trade, or otherwise transfer to outside parties your personally identifiable information. This does not include trusted third parties who assist us in operating our website, conducting our business, or servicing you, so long as those parties agree to keep this information confidential. An example is our payment processor. They use your email address and name to send you receipts for your payments. Some of the trusted third parties that we currently engage with include: 1. Stripe. Billing and payments 2. Heroku. Hosting provider for app and data storage 3. Amazon Web Services. Hosting provider for app and data storage 4. Google Analytics. Service analytics to track and analyze Service usage We may add parties to this list as our product grows so that we can serve you better. We may also release your information when we believe releasing it is appropriate to comply with the law, enforce our site policies, or protect our or others’ rights, property, or safety. We will process your personal information lawfully, fairly and in a transparent manner. We collect and process information about you only where we have legal bases for doing so. These legal bases depend on the services you use and how you use them, meaning we collect and use your information only where: it's necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are a party or to take steps at your request before entering into such a contract (for example, when we provide a service you request from us); it satisfies a legitimate interest (which is not overridden by your data protection interests), such as for research and development, to market and promote our services, and to protect our legal rights and interests; you give us consent to do so for a specific purpose (for example, you might consent to us sending you our newsletter); or we need to process your data to comply with a legal obligation. Where you consent to our use of information about you for a specific purpose, you have the right to change your mind at any time (but this will not affect any processing that has already taken place). We don't keep personal information for longer than is necessary. While we retain this information, we will protect it within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification. That said, we advise that no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure and cannot guarantee absolute data security. If necessary, we may retain your personal information for our compliance with a legal obligation or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.