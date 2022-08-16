Versatile PlantUML Renderer

Règle de conservation des données
No user specific data is retained. The connection and usage data we do store is only retained while the app is actively installed in a Slack workspace. Once the app in uninstalled data will only be retained for a maximum of 30 days after this to enable continuity of experience should the app be reinstalled in that time.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data is not archived. As mentioned in the Data Retention policy all data for a workspace is removed a maximum of 30 days after uninstallation.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is only stored for active installations (subject to 30 day continuity as detailed in other areas). It is only stored electronically in a data centre and is not replicated, copied, or in any other way stored in any other medium.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no