Regarding: Silent messages

"I love Slack but the pop-ups are distracting when I'm heads-down, in a scrum, or in a meeting. It's hard to monitor Slack channels, too."Fewer Slack interruptions... More work done.Send silent Slack messages without notifications
Automatically categorize new FYIs, Questions, and To Dos in a convenient inbox. Get notified on your schedule. Reply to messages in batches and eliminate pesky distractions.How it works:
:clock130: Choose when you want to be notified of new messages
:speech_balloon: People send you messages with the
/re
command
:bell: You're notified about all your messages at the time you chooseView Screenshots: regardingapp.com/screenshotsExample messages:
/re I have a dentist appointment at 9am
FYI
/re What's our Google PageRank?
Question
/re Wear pants to the next Zoom standup
ToDo
:sparkles:Regarding automatically categorizes FYIs, Questions and ToDos for you.
100+ languages supported.What happens next?
• Read and reply to messages in batches
• Ask questions in #channels. Get answers without disturbing the team
• Add reminders to messages, never miss an important deadline
• Focus on getting stuff done
• Kind of like e-mail, but in Slack
• Don't mute or disable Slack notifications. Use Regarding instead and never miss an important messageHow does it work in channels?
• Stop making everyone sift through messages when you already have your answer
• Send async FYIs, Questions, and ToDos to channels
• Once you get your answer, the Question or ToDo is deleted from everyone’s Regarding inbox
• Optionally post replies back to the channel for everyone to see
• FYIs are sent to each person individually
• Works in group messages, tooWhat's the difference between an FYI, Question, and To Do?
• When FYls are dismissed, you aren’t notified
• When Questions or ToDos are answered, you get a direct message. If they’re deleted without a response, you’ll be notified, too
Install Regarding now for free. Make your team more productive and say goodbye to pesky Slack interruptions.
:wheelchair:Regarding makes Slack more accessible for people with ADHD, SUD, autism, and misophonia.