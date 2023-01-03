Leiga Bot helps you connect Slack with Leiga to receive updates on issues and take action on them from notifications in Slack. You can also transfer Slack messages to Leiga work items and automate your processes by combining Leiga Automation and Slack.
Leiga Bot pourra voir :
Leiga Bot pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
For the most up-to-date policy information, always refer to: https://app.leiga.com/sso/service/leiga_privacy_policy_en.html
We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases, we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule, or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
For the most up-to-date policy information, always refer to: https://app.leiga.com/sso/service/leiga_privacy_policy_en.html
We will consider all requests and provide our response within the time period stated by applicable law. Please note, however, that certain information may be exempt from such requests in some circumstances, which may include if we need to keep processing your information for our legitimate interests or to comply with a legal obligation. We may request you provide us with information necessary to confirm your identity before responding to your request.
Règle de stockage des données
For the most up-to-date policy information, always refer to: https://app.leiga.com/sso/service/leiga_privacy_policy_en.html
We seek to protect your Personal Data from unauthorized access, use, and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational, and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or other sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser; and signing off after you have finished accessing your account. Although we work to protect the security of your account and other data that we hold in our records, please be aware that no method of transmitting data over the internet or storing data is completely secure.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
If you would like us to delete your personal data, please reach out to us directly at support@leiga.com and we'll help.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Google
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@leiga.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)