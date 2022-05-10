OfficeRnD Workplace

:people_holding_hands: Encourage team collaboration
View schedules, office maps and invite employees to collaborate directly on Slack
:desktop_computer: Desk booking made simple
Easily find and reserve available seats on beautiful maps with one click on Slack
:office: Plan office visits
See if your teammates are up for a day in the office or check availability for productive on-site meetings
:bar_chart: Get insights
Make informed decisions and reduce space costs while promoting a culture of collaboration
:clap: Without leaving SlackLearn more at: https://www.officernd.com/workplace-management-software/
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.