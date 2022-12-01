With Sitechecker's integration to Slack, you can create a separate channel to get all alerts and reports and discuss any important updates in threads. Rank Tracker's and Site Audit's alerts and scheduled reports are one of the most popular features in Sitechecker. They help to get know when something critical happens with the website and act immediately to fix it. To use this app you will need an account at Sitechecker. Feel free to register here: https://sitechecker.pro/
Sitechecker pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Règle de stockage des données
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
We keep your personal information to enable your continued use of Sitechecker Services for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements).
We assure you that the information is kept securely up to the end of the storage period after which the information will be deleted and/or destroyed accordingly.
Your information collected through the Service will be stored and processed in cloud server based in Germany, Europe. We take steps required by law to ensure that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy.
Site(s) de centre de données
Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Host
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
In accordance with Privacy Policy : https://sitechecker.pro/privacy-policy/
You can request to access, transfer, or delete your personal data or exercise any of your rights
under GDPR by sending us an email at support@sitechecker.pro
Please, note that we may need to confirm your identity to process your requests or/and to exercise your rights under the GDPR. Thus, we may not be able to satisfy your request if you do not provide us with sufficient detail to allow us to verify your identity and respond to your request.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
no
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@sitechecker.pro
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)