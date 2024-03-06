Skypher US

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Skypher Bot retains user-submitted data only as long as necessary to provide the Service. Task notifications and AI prompts are processed in real time and not permanently stored. Uploaded questionnaires are stored according to your Skypher account settings. Usage data may be kept briefly for analytics and improving the Service.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Users can request deletion of Skypher Bot data at any time by contacting support@skypher.co . Upon request, all associated data is permanently deleted within 30 days. No archived copies are retained beyond this period, unless legally required.

Règle de stockage des données We host our data using a multi-tenant architecture on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customer data is logically segregated by organisation ID, and we utilize multiple geographical availability zones for data replication. Our data is stored in AWS data center facilities, which are ISO 27001:2013 certified and undergo periodic SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 report audits. Additionally, we have a continuous backup program for our database and employ secure deletion and disposal procedures for retired media.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données AWS cloud hosting

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI, Claude, Mistral

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM LLMs are configured for zero data retention. On top of that we apply anonymization masking to obfscucate any reference to a customer before sending text to the LLM

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM For openAI, Cloud API is used (multi tenant). For Claude we use AWS bedrock which is a deployment of claude on AWS infrastructure (multi tenant, serverless). For Mistral, we self host our own model