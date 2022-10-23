Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Session Rewind retains customer metadata indefinitely or until specific deletion is requested by a customer or customer's authorized representative after termination of their subscription. Customer data, other than metadata, collected in conjunction with use of our services will be retained for the term specified in the subscription agreement; typically, 90 days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Customer metadata and preferences are backed up regularly. Customer data, other than metadata, collected in conjunction with use of our services will be retained for the term specified in the subscription agreement; typically, 90 days.

Règle de stockage des données Session Rewind stores data in accordance with our retention policy and terms of service. All data is stored encrypted, both at-rest and in-transit, with controls in place for access.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Our data is hosted in a variety of public cloud solutions all located within the US. For example, we utilize AWS for data storage via their S3, RDS, ElastiCache, and CloudTrail offerings.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS