Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Any interaction with Kick, from within Slack, may be logged for improvement, monitoring and error handling purposes. All data will be retained for some time and you may request a copy of your data from Kick by contacting us. We will provide an export of your data within 14 days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données All data will be archived for some time and you may request a copy of your data from Kick by contacting us. We will provide an export of your data within 14 days. You may also request that we remove all of your data from our database, after you uninstall Kick, and contact us. Include your business' name and Slack instance name, a responsible party's full name, email, and phone number associated with the business. A confirmation will be provided to you within 30 days that your data has been removed from our database.

Règle de stockage des données To use Kick you are granting access to the data which you agree to provide, upon installation of Kick, as described during the installation process. Kick will use the data granted during install to perform its functions, including, but not limited to, viewing information about the installer, the Slack workspace, the channels and channel members where Kick is used. Any interaction with Kick, from within Slack, may be logged for improvement, monitoring and error handling purposes. All data will be stored in Firebase Firestore and we follow their storage policy.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Firebase Firestore

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Firebase Firestore

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no