SMS to Slack

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Mercurial Labs LLC will retain data necessary for critical business operations or until a customer requests to have their data removed.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Mercurial Labs LLC will remove data that is not necessary for critical business operations or if a customer requests to have their data removed.

Règle de stockage des données Mercurial Labs LLC will store data necessary for critical business operations and delete non-critical data yearly.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Data is hosted in a Cloud Provider.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google Cloud Platform

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no