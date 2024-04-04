ChartMogul limits the data we collect as much as possible, storing only what is necessary to provide the ChartMogul application, operate ChartMogul in a secure and resilient fashion, and to comply with all relevant laws. ChartMogul only retains data for the length of time necessary to operate the application. For users of ChartMogul, where ChartMogul is acting as the controller of the data, we collect the following data: Name, Email Address, Phone number (optional), Payment data and history, Device ID numbers, Location, IP address, and Tracking cookie ID. When ChartMogul is acting as the processor of your data, specifically the data about your customers, we collect: Name, Email Address, Location (but only to the granularity of a city or locality), Payment data and history, and Optional information. We retain data indefinitely while you remain a paying customer of ChartMogul. When you cease to be a paying or Launch plan customer of ChartMogul, or do not become a paying or Launch plan customer after trialing our software, we will automatically delete your customers' data within 60 days. We will email account admins prior to scheduled data removal so you can timely select a plan for which you are eligible and prevent data removal. If you are a customer that is on a Launch plan (or any other free plan) and you haven't logged in for 1 year + 30 days, we automatically mark your account as canceled and will remove your customers' data in 60 days. We will email account admins before the account is marked as canceled, so you can timely login and prevent the removal of your data if you wish. Once your account has been marked as canceled, you can prevent data removal by contacting support@chartmogul.com or going to the billing page and selecting Launch plan again before 60 days elapse. If you wish to delete a customer's data, you can do so using either our API, or the "Delete" functionality in the UI. These actions will delete a customer's data immediately. You can do this on the customer level or on the data source level. If you wish to delete your account settings and team member data, you must make the request by contacting support@chartmogul.com. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we retain copies of data in accordance with routine backup and archiving procedures and as required to comply with applicable law and other legal and business requirements. ChartMogul databases are backed up on a continual basis, with full daily snapshots. All database backups are encrypted before being sent to our backup storage. We retain database backups for 14 days, after which they are automatically deleted. More details can be found at: