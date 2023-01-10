Règle de conservation des données
We use data provided by our Slack application only to address functionality necessary to share calendar data, namely your Slack identifying info (Workspace and User IDs) such that Free Blocks can tie it to Google Calendar data. We delete this data upon use request (see Data Deletion Policy). Data is retained for as long as the user has the application installed in their Slack workspace(s) and then deleted following either dis-installation or request for deletion (see Data Deletion Policy).
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We delete all user info stored by Free Blocks upon Slack app uninstall or upon requests made to info@freeblocksapp.com within 30 days. We send users deletion confirmation following deletion of data.
Règle de stockage des données
We do not store personal data and store user and workspace ID only for the life of the Slack app install.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Salesforce / AWS.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no