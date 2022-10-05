Règle de conservation des données
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The data mentioned above in the data retention policy can be archived as part of backup procedures. There is no policy for removal as the data is not considered sensitive.
Règle de stockage des données
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Oracle Cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Oracle
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no