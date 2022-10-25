Zervise is designed to help your company build meaningful relationships with your customers and employees - putting customer collaboration and employee engagement as first priority. - Create tickets in different channels - one for each department/team and then start collaborating . - Organize your agents into channels, and share, assign and resolve fairly and quickly. Note that you’ll receive these updates only when the concerned ticket is assigned to you. You can assign a ticket/task to anyone in that channel and that person would immediately be assigned to the role of a service provider. - A Dashboard for Service providers/agents would show all the information that is needed - We will keep you updated about Major events such as SLA violation, and you will automatically receive notifications for all tickets being assigned to you in our Help desk. - Then, you’ll be able to add quick replies or notes to your tickets directly from Slack. Collaborate as a team on tickets and stay updated using Slack direct replies, keep messaging with everyone at the same time. - Zervise is available in French, German, Italian and English. You can sync up with your profile language by clicking on sync button.Now employees can create a ticket system on the fly using their existing Slack login credentials. Further Zervise on Slack Integration won’t need any additional cloud or services as it works within your Slack subscription and data stays with you with 100% control with you. In order to use this app, users must have an active Zervise account. Please contact our support team <contact@weanalyz.com> for more details.
Zervise pourra voir :
Zervise pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
As mentioned under section "Data Retention" of Privacy policy (https://zervise.com/policy/privacy_policy/), We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy ((https://zervise.com/policy/privacy_policy/). We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies.
We will retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.
Règle de stockage des données
As mentioned in Master Service Agreement (https://zervise.com/policy/master_subscription_agreement/), Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd will maintain appropriate administrative, physical, and technical safeguards for protection of the security, confidentiality and integrity of Service Data for Enterprise Services in accordance with the Enterprise Security Measures. Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd's compliance with the Enterprise Security Measures shall be deemed compliance with the Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd’s obligations to protect Service Data as set forth in the Agreement.
Unless otherwise specifically agreed to in writing by Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd, Service Data may be hosted by the Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd Group, or their respective authorized third-party service providers, in the United States, the EEA, India or other locations around the world. Subject to the confidentiality terms set forth herein, You acknowledge and agree that Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd may receive, collect and/or Process Service Data, including but not limited to Personal Data within Service Data, based on Our legitimate interest under Applicable Data Protection Law to provide, secure and improve the Services. In providing the Services, Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd will engage entities within the Weanalyz Technologies Pvt Ltd and other authorized service providers to Process Service Data, including and without limitation, any Personal Data within Service Data pursuant to this Agreement within the EEA, the United States and in other countries and territories.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
As mentioned in Privacy Policy (https://zervise.com/policy/privacy_policy/), we aim to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of your Personal Data.
If any user wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about the user and if user wants it to be removed from our systems, please email us at contact@weanalyz.com.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Sectigo
Prend en charge le langage SAML
yes
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
contact@weanalyz.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)