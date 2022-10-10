Règle de conservation des données
Slack user data is kept until the application is removed from the workspace. Telemetry data is kept for a maximum of 180 days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We do not archive data; if Slack user data removal is desired, the application can be removed from the workspace. Removal of telemetry data can be requested by emailing support@theboringlab.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Slack user data is stored in the cloud, with limited access granted only to the application and approved Boring Lab staff when a need, such as technical support, arises.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted in Azure
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Azure
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no