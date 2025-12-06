Règle de conservation des données
Chaser will only collect data with a specific purpose that adds value to Chaser or Chaser Users.
Personally Identifying Information will be deleted when it is no longer needed, after 5 years of user inactivity, or if the user requests for their information to be deleted by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Anonymized data will be kept for longer periods to enable reporting and learning.
Users can request access to their data, the deletion of their data, or the transfer of their data by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Users can request for their Personally Identifying Information to be deleted, transferred, or updated by emailing mydata@chaseforme.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Chaser's data storage is designed to be organized and easily accessible in order to comply with User Data Requests. All data on each user is easily trackable from the user outward, ensuring that data requests can be granted in a timely manner and ensuring we are quickly able to remove all instances of a user's data across our entire organization.
Chaser has processes in place to handle User Data Requests, including granting users access to their data and/or deleting it.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted in Azure & MongoDB Atlas
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
MongoDB
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no