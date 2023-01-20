Règle de conservation des données
If you are a Customer, we will Process your data for the duration of the Services.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Our customers are able to remove and update personal information and data without our involvement. Alternatively, for all other requests or to request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us at info@myzenteam.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Our data storage center is in the European Union and has an information storage security certificate (ISO 27001), so you can rest assured that your Personal Data is safe with us.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no