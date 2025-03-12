Deel, the market leader in international payroll and compliance, has changed the way the world works by empowering organizations to hire, manage, and pay global teams with ease. Our integration for Slack lets you seamlessly connect Deel with Slack to unlock powerful HR automation across your tech stack. You can also chat with Deel AI—our global work assistant—from your Slack workspace. Instant answers and insights are just a message away. Deel x Slack Need to approve expenses? Sign off on a new hire’s contract? Get the local salary for a developer in Brazil? Tap into our global hiring expertise by connecting Deel to Slack and chatting with Deel AI. Plus, get timely Deel notifications so no detail slips by. Effortlessly access HR information

Eliminate the hassle of searching through various tools and documents. For any HR-related query, ask Deel AI in Slack and receive instant, reliable information.* Send new hire contracts promptly

When you create a new contract, you can notify a Slack channel or message the signer directly to request their signature. Once signed, your team will be notified. Approve expenses efficiently

Do away with inboxes full of expense requests. When a request needs an approver’s attention, you can notify them through a Slack channel or direct message. Easily confirm invoices

When an invoice needs approval, get notified immediately in Slack through a channel or direct message. *While we strive to provide accurate information, the responses generated may not always be precise, accurate, complete, or up-to-date. Please verify critical information from reliable sources, including your Deel team.