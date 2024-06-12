Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We prioritize your privacy and the safeguarding of your data above all else. Your data will be retained as long as you use our services. If customers wish to have their data deleted, they can do so at any time by reaching out to support@ipoll.app, or by requesting removal upon uninstalling our app.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données iPoll provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@ipoll.app

Règle de stockage des données Customer data is secured through encryption both during transmission and while at rest. It is stored across various locations within our hosting provider's data centers to ensure both availability and data redundancy. We perform routine backups, and our backup, recovery, and disaster procedures have been thoroughly tested to guarantee uninterrupted business operations. In the event of any system failure, our team is promptly notified.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://ipoll.app/terms