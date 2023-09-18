You may access and/or delete your individual user information at any time through your profile at

or by sending an email to support@happyour.io requesting to view or delete your information. All users and visitors to our website have the option to discontinue receiving communications from us by way of email or newsletters. To discontinue or unsubscribe from our website please send an email that you wish to unsubscribe to support@happyour.io If you wish to unsubscribe or opt-out from any third-party websites, you must go to that specific website to unsubscribe or opt-out. Happy Our, LLC will continue to adhere to this Policy with respect to any personal information previously collected. When an individual requests for their information to be deleted, Happy Our will notify our Chief Information Officer who will ensure that all customer information is promptly removed from the database. Additionally, users themselves have the ability to delete any interest or profile data that had been collected on their account at any time.