Règle de conservation des données
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server, and will be removed with the removal of the vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Our clients can communicate with our CS team to request removal of such information.
Règle de stockage des données
vFunction does not keep any data. All the data is kept on the client installed vFunction server.
To answer Slack events, vFunction saves the users' application access token on AWS's DynamoDB. The tokens are deleted on "tokens_revoked" event.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
The data is not hosted. It is kept only on the installed vFunction server within the client environment.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no