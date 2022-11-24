"IV.How we store and secure information we collect b).Information storage We retain your information for as long as we deem necessary for the purpose for which that information was collected and for our legitimate business operations; provided, however, that your information is only retained to the extent permitted or required by applicable laws. When determining the retention period for your information, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrolment with our products or services, the impact on the Services we provide to you if we delete some information about you, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations. When your service expires or the service is terminated before the expiration (including but not limited to termination by mutual consent, termination for other reasons, etc.), you can only view the relevant data, but cannot operate and modify the relevant data, except as provided by law. When we no longer need to retain your information, we will take reasonable steps to delete it from our systems and records and/or anonymize it. If it is difficult to erase personal information technically, we will cease the processing of such personal information other than storing it separately and taking necessary security protection measures for such information until we are capable of deleting or anonymizing it." "V.How to access and control your information You have certain rights regarding your personal information, subject to the applicable laws. These include the following rights to: Erase your personal information: You have the right to ask us to delete your personal information when, for example, the data we hold on you is no longer needed or when your data has been processed unlawfully." To learn more, please visit "

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