ONES app supports the following product features: link your ONES account to your Slack workspace account, receive notifications on the ONES issues that you care about. You can comment and follow ONES issues.About ONES: ONES is a collection of products for project management and team collaboration that enables you to release your product more effectively and quickly. Based on Management and Collaboration, ONES helps teams plan, track and manage work and facilitates teams working together on product, development, and test in the entire product development lifecycle. ONES offers three products that are closely related and can be freely combined for start-ups and enterprises.
ONES pourra voir :
ONES pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.
We retain your information for as long as we deem necessary for the purpose for which that information was collected and for our legitimate business operations; provided, however, that your information is only retained to the extent permitted or required by applicable laws.
When determining the retention period for your information, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrolment with our products or services, the impact on the Services we provide to you if we delete some information about you, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.
When your service expires or the service is terminated before the expiration (including but not limited to termination by mutual consent, termination for other reasons, etc.), you can only view the relevant data, but cannot operate and modify the relevant data, except as provided by law.
When we no longer need to retain your information, we will take reasonable steps to delete it from our systems and records and/or anonymize it. If it is difficult to erase personal information technically, we will cease the processing of such personal information other than storing it separately and taking necessary security protection measures for such information until we are capable of deleting or anonymizing it.
To learn more, please visit "https://ones.com/trust/privacy".
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
"IV.How we store and secure information we collect
b).Information storage
We retain your information for as long as we deem necessary for the purpose for which that information was collected and for our legitimate business operations; provided, however, that your information is only retained to the extent permitted or required by applicable laws.
When determining the retention period for your information, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrolment with our products or services, the impact on the Services we provide to you if we delete some information about you, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.
When your service expires or the service is terminated before the expiration (including but not limited to termination by mutual consent, termination for other reasons, etc.), you can only view the relevant data, but cannot operate and modify the relevant data, except as provided by law.
When we no longer need to retain your information, we will take reasonable steps to delete it from our systems and records and/or anonymize it. If it is difficult to erase personal information technically, we will cease the processing of such personal information other than storing it separately and taking necessary security protection measures for such information until we are capable of deleting or anonymizing it."
"V.How to access and control your information
You have certain rights regarding your personal information, subject to the applicable laws. These include the following rights to:
Erase your personal information: You have the right to ask us to delete your personal information when, for example, the data we hold on you is no longer needed or when your data has been processed unlawfully."
To learn more, please visit "https://ones.com/trust/privacy".
Règle de stockage des données
a).Our technologies and measures to protect your personal information
We attach great importance to the security of personal information and take all reasonable and feasible measures to keep your personal information safe. We have adopted a systematic security strategy, starting from multiple dimensions such as business scenarios, code and infrastructure, to provide you with effective security protection.
b).Information storage
We retain your information for as long as we deem necessary for the purpose for which that information was collected and for our legitimate business operations; provided, however, that your information is only retained to the extent permitted or required by applicable laws.
To learn more, please visit "https://ones.com/trust/privacy".
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Certifications et conformité
Procédure de demande de suppression de données
Please get in touch with us by sending an email to support@ones.com if you want to submit requests for data deletion.
Conforme à la loi HIPAA
no
Bien que cette appli soit potentiellement conforme à la loi américaine HIPAA, Slack n’a signé aucun accord de partenariat commercial avec des fournisseurs d’applications tierces, y compris celles figurant dans Slack Marketplace. Par conséquent, il vous incombe de vérifier la conformité du fournisseur et de conclure un accord approprié avec ce dernier avant de faire appel à lui.
Sécurité
Prend en charge l’authentification unique avec les fournisseurs suivants
Google SSO
Prend en charge le langage SAML
no
Dispose d’une équipe dédiée à la sécurité
yes
Contact pour les questions de sécurité
support@ones.com
Dispose d’un programme de divulgation des vulnérabilités
no
Dispose d’un programme « Bug Bounty » (chasse aux bogues et aux failles de sécurité)