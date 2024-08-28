Règle de conservation des données
We collect certain personal data from users in order to facilitate their use of the App. This includes details given from Slack ("platform") such as user names, entered text, workspace information as well as other information provided by the platform. The YESEO app is an educational tool that seeks to improve users’ SEO best practices. This project was developed with funding from the Reynolds Journalism Institute fellowship program at the University of Missouri. When you download the application and interact with it in your workspace you voluntarily provide us with data on your usage of our services. We are also collecting data on commands issued which may save items like text, dates and other content from a request in our data. When you install the app into your workspace you are voluntarily consenting to this privacy policy. When you interact with components of the App, we are collecting analytics on usage, which give us content such as various anonymous identifiers Slack uses. We use them to facilitate the messages you see in your experience. We save data of interactions to compile analytics. This information is stored for the experience purposes and becomes property of RJL Digital Corp. (the company) and may be distributable to other users of the service unbeknownst to the user who has originally requested the data.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
A user or workspace admin/owner wishing to learn more about their data in the app can e-mail support@yeseo.app with the subject line "Data Request" to make any of these requests. Workspaces who install the App and request usage metrics will only ever have the right to access data for their own workspace.
Règle de stockage des données
The data compiled by the app will be stored in a database belonging to the company. No workspace that uses the app will have a right to own this data. All data input and developed by the app will be stored in a manner that no workspace can access it unless interacting with the app. If a workspace would like to request usage statistics from the application, it will be up to the discretion of the company as to what meets the standard of distribution.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
GPT-4, GPT-4o
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
YESEO uses the API's provided by OpenAI to deliver suggestions to users. The results of the suggestions are stored by YESEO's services and encrypted.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
YESEO uses the API's provided by OpenAI to deliver suggestions to users. The results of the suggestions are stored by YESEO's services and encrypted.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
YESEO uses the API's provided by OpenAI to deliver suggestions to users. The results of the suggestions are stored by YESEO's services and encrypted.