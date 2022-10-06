Règle de conservation des données
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
Règle de stockage des données
Appogee HR Data is stored in a variety of database systems including Google Cloud Datastore, Google Big Query, MySQL, and Google Cloud Storage. Data is retained according to the policies described above.
Site(s) de centre de données
Belgique, Pays-Bas
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
GCP
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs