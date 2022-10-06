Appogee HR’s people software is so easy to use that your employees can start using our solutions straight away, reducing HR admin and simplifying HR processes across your organization. As your people management needs require upgrading to a more strategic HR solution, there’s no need to switch providers as our packages are designed to suit your business needs. You can go from simple leave management up to core HR admin then advance your HR to our Success package and even go further with project time tracking, all with our easy to use products. Key Features Include:

- Centralised Employee Information and Record Management

- Simple Absence Management and Sickness Reporting (also available in Appogee Leave)

- Configurable Employee Self Service

- Company Documents and Policies with Acknowledgements

- Employee, Manager, HR Manager and Admin user roles

- Advanced Performance & Goal Management

- Onboarding Portal

- Time & Attendance

- Project Time Tracking (Appogee Time)

- Office Location & Capacity Management

- Other integrations with Office 365, Google Workspace, Xero, LinkedIN Talent Hub, Greenhouse (ATS), and Teamtailor (ATS) Integrate our Appogee HR packages with Slack to see:

- Who’s off today

- Who’s off tomorrow

- Who’s off this week

- My leave allowance

- See my next leave