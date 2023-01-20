Open Poll+

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

Règle de stockage des données This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

Détails sur l’hébergement des données In house, on premise

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no