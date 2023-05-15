Standup, poll & checkin by Botimum

Daily standups, poll, employee check in/out #1 bot for your daily usage on Slack which offers

• Task automation - recurring meetings, daily check in/out, polls

• Slack native - Everything happens within Slack :rocket: Daily standup - learn the current progress of every team member

• Highly customizable: come with your own questionnaires in different formats and time table

• Flexible report delivery: makes you and your team happy

• Suitable for wide range of recurring meetings: SCRUM stand-up, sale reports, progress check-in :bar_chart: Employee daily check in/out - keep your remote team informed and show who are available in your virtual office

• Simplicity & speed: single card shows who are available at a point of time

• Multiple places / offices: suitable for both virtual office, home / office, multiple offices

• Late check in: forgot to check in? You can do a late check in

• Track Work from Home, Work from Office or any location

• Check-in history :ballot_box_with_ballot:Easy polls for better decisions - democratize your decision making

• AI-powered polls: Botimum create insightful polls from your conversation.

• Recurring: send a poll automatically on a regular basic

• Anonymous: option to hide who voted for which option

• Time limit: set a time to close the poll

• Limit votes: restrict maximum number of votes a participant can cast

• Real-time result: results are updated in real-time

• Open polls: participant can add their own options Need help? Contact us at hi@botimum.com or type /botimum in Slack after installing. Disclaimer: While our app leverages a Large Language Model to provide insights and assistance, it is important to note that the generated responses may not always be accurate or complete. The AI operates based on patterns learned from extensive datasets and may misinterpret context or produce unintended outputs. We strongly recommend reviewing any AI-generated content before using it in decision-making processes. Human oversight is essential to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the information provided. Use our app at your discretion, understanding its limitations.