Règle de conservation des données
Unwrap.ai will only keep your personal information for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in the privacy notice (https://app.unwrap.ai/privacy), unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in the privacy notice will require Unwrap.ai keeping your personal information for longer than twelve (12) months past the termination of the user's account.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
When Unwrap.ai has no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, Unwrap.ai will either delete or anonymize such information, or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then Unwrap.ai will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Règle de stockage des données
Unwrap.ai has implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organizational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information processed. However, despite all safeguards and efforts to secure your information, no electronic transmission over the Internet or information storage technology can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so Unwrap.ai cannot promise or guarantee that hackers, cybercriminals, or other unauthorized third parties will not be able to defeat Unwrap.ai's security and improperly collect, access, steal, or modify your information. Although Unwrap.ai will do its best to protect your personal information, transmission of personal information to and from Unwrap.ai's Services is at your own risk. You should only access the Services within a secure environment.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no