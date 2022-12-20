Règle de conservation des données
Data (organization ID, channel ID, and securely encrypted bot token) is retained on Skift Research's server as long as the organization has the app installed. When user uninstalls app, all associated data is deleted.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: email request to infosecurity@skift.com.
Règle de stockage des données
Skift stores the following information: install name, team ID, bot ID, encrypted bot token, and the ID of the channel where the bot posts updates.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
WPEngine
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no