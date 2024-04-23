Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We will retain your personal data for the length of time needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Policy unless a longer retention period is required, for example to comply with legal obligations or requests or for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, or for legitimate businesses purposes, or as provided by law.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Depending on the laws of your jurisdiction, we may provide you with the ability to exercise certain controls and choices regarding our collection, use, and sharing of your personal information. You may have the right to: - update, correct or delete the information; - anonymization, blocking or erasure of data

Règle de stockage des données We maintain servers located in the United States and Japan for the deployment of business and storage of user data specific to the region. We will continue to establish new data centers in additional regions to meet the needs of our customers better. Regular disaster recovery drills and data recovery tests are conducted to ensure business continuity in the event of any sudden major disasters or failures.

Site(s) de centre de données Japon, États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosting

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Amazon Web Services

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no