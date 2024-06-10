SnipForm for Slack

Règle de conservation des données
SnipForm will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm only keeps data for as long as the user has an account with us.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
SnipForm will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
SnipForm users have the option to delete any usage data from their accounts - they can do this directly from their accounts without contacting support. If they choose to delete their accounts then all their data will be deleted. All deleted data is permanent.
Règle de stockage des données
SnipForm will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR (EU), CCPA (California), PIPEDA (Canada), LGPD (Brasil), KVKK (Turkey) and POPIA (South Africa).
No data is stored offline other than the application's database backups that are done on the hour and kept for a maximum of 2 weeks. SnipForm's application works off a single secure database where everything is stored.
Site(s) de centre de données
Belgique
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosting
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Google Cloud Platform
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no