Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Règle de stockage des données We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS