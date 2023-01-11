Règle de conservation des données
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Règle de stockage des données
We do not retain any information from a user’s Slack account. The only data we store is the user’s identity and the authorization token, which are both deleted when the user unlinks the integration in our application
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no