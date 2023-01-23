Bigtincan for Slack

Règle de conservation des données
We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, you may delete your account by contacting us at info@Bigtincan.com. We may retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. Consistent with these requirements, we will try to delete your information quickly upon request. Please note, however, that there might be latency in deleting information from our servers and backed-up versions might exist after deletion. In addition, we do not delete from our servers files that you have in common with other users.
Up-to-date information can be found at https://www.bigtincan.com/privacy-policy/#data_retention
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
If you are a registered user, you may review, update, correct or delete the Personal Information provided in your registration or account profile by changing your “account settings.” If your personally identifiable information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may update or delete it by making the change on your account settings. In some cases we may retain copies of your information if required by law. For questions about your Personal Information on our Service, please contact info@Bigtincan.com. We will respond to your inquiry within 30 days.
Up-to-date information can be found at https://www.bigtincan.com/privacy-policy/#changing_information
Règle de stockage des données
We may collect and store the following information when running the Bigtincan Service:
Information You Provide. When you register an account, we collect some personal information, such as your name, phone number, credit card or other billing information, email address and home and business postal addresses. You may also ask us to import your contacts by giving us access to your third-party services (for example, your email account) or to use your social networking information if you give us access to your account on social network connection services. You may also provide us with your contacts’ email addresses when sharing folders or files with them. We may also receive Personal Information (for example, your email address) through other users, for example, if they have tried to share something with you.
Files. We collect and store the files you upload, download, or access with the Bigtincan Service (“Files”). If you add a file to your Bigtincan Hub that has been previously uploaded by you or another user, we may associate all or a portion of the previous file with your account rather than storing a duplicate.
Log Data. When you use the Service, we automatically record information from your Device, its software, and your activity using the Services. This may include the Device’s Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, browser type, the web page visited before you came to our website, information you search for on our website, locale preferences, identification numbers associated with your Devices, your mobile carrier, date and time stamps associated with transactions, system configuration information, metadata concerning your Files, and other interactions with the Service.
Up-to-date information can be found at https://www.bigtincan.com/privacy-policy/#collect
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Australie, Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Data is hosted in multiple regions in AWS. Locations mentioned above.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
Bigtincan's SecureGLP model has been architected to enable customers to take advantage of the rapid growth in LLMs and be able to connect GenieAI to their model of choice, including support for third-party LLMs like OpenAI, Google, Anthropic.
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
The GenieAI system supports reporting on the use of the system that allows Bigtincan customers to have insight into generative AI use, user prompting, and feedback from the model. This allows administrators to minimize risks, understand trends.
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
The dataset that GenieAI can generate answers about is limited to just content a customer has in their tenant. To reduce risk of incorrect answers, it will not use general knowledge in answers. Inputs passed to 3P LLMs are never used to train AI models.
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
Content is broken into vector embeddings, using an AI model hosted in Bigtincan and stored in a secure index in Bigtincan, per customer. The relevant embeddings and the text of the request are sent to the LLM, and the response is passed back to the user.