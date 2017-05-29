Nevercode is a continuous integration service for Android and iOS apps. Setting up a new project is dead simple, doesn’t take any crazy configuration magic and takes just a few clicks. Nevercode automatically builds your project for every commit you make and runs all your unit or UI tests on the emulator/simulator or on real hardware.Nevercode will post build status notifications in your Slack channel including a direct install link, change-log and test status of all builds.
Nevercode pourra faire :
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