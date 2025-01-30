Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Organizations on the Hobby plan are deleted after 6 months of inactivity, while organizations on the Scale plan retain data until account termination. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are retained for one year for all account types. Other data is retained for the lifetime of the organization’s account but may be subject to change in the future.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Users can delete their account and associated data at any time directly from their dashboard or by contacting support. Uptime monitoring results and alerting logs are automatically removed after one year.

Règle de stockage des données All data is securely stored in the European Union at Hetzner’s Falkenstein data center. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, following industry best practices to ensure security and compliance with relevant regulations.

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on Hetzner, in Falkenstein, Germany.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Hetzner

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no